Gas prices hit a record nationwide high, Triangle prices vary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gas prices hit a new national record: $4.48 for a gallon of regular. We've seen them as high as $4.49 along South Saunders Street in Raleigh, where thrifty drivers used to find relative bargains.
Bill Brantley's a retiree in Durham who tries to save money by driving his pickup truck less often.
"I usually run a tank every two weeks," he said. "So that's roughly 60 bucks, or more! I don't like it but it is what it is. If this war keeps going on, that Putin's got going on, I guess the price is gonna continue to go higher,"
Those who depend on diesel fuel feel especially intense pain these days, with prices close to $5.50.
Truck driver Tony Mitchell said to fill his tanks before the price spike, "You're probably looking at $160. Now, at $5.30 some cents a gallon? You're probably looking at now, about two or $300!"
He said if prices keep going up, "Well, I guess we're gonna be out of some work, because ain't nobody gonna be doing nothing. I mean, diesel's just too high to get out there and run, now!"
