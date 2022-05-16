Personal Finance

Gas prices hit a record nationwide high, Triangle prices vary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gas prices in Durham mirror national average

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gas prices hit a new national record: $4.48 for a gallon of regular. We've seen them as high as $4.49 along South Saunders Street in Raleigh, where thrifty drivers used to find relative bargains.

Bill Brantley's a retiree in Durham who tries to save money by driving his pickup truck less often.

"I usually run a tank every two weeks," he said. "So that's roughly 60 bucks, or more! I don't like it but it is what it is. If this war keeps going on, that Putin's got going on, I guess the price is gonna continue to go higher,"

Those who depend on diesel fuel feel especially intense pain these days, with prices close to $5.50.

Truck driver Tony Mitchell said to fill his tanks before the price spike, "You're probably looking at $160. Now, at $5.30 some cents a gallon? You're probably looking at now, about two or $300!"

He said if prices keep going up, "Well, I guess we're gonna be out of some work, because ain't nobody gonna be doing nothing. I mean, diesel's just too high to get out there and run, now!"

For updates on the best prices near you, use the Gas Buddy app or go to https://gasbuddy.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighgas pricesrussia
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Homeowner finds 2 people shot dead at Fayetteville home
Suspect identified in church shooting that killed 1, injured 5
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
Hayti Heritage Center to hold meetings on future of neighborhood
Milk banks interest spike as baby formula shortage continues
Show More
Dr. Ashley Ward tries to overcome challenges in run for Congress
Highlighting experience, Foushee seeks Congress in familiar district
Clay Aiken hoping to make name for self in a new arena
Nida Allam looking to make history once again in NC-4 race
Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage
More TOP STORIES News