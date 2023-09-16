Kassie Depaiva reprises Blair Cramer role 10-years later on ABC's 'General Hospital'

It's an exciting return to daytime television for fans of ABC's hit drama General Hospital.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's an exciting return to daytime television for fans of ABC's hit drama General Hospital.

Kassie Depaiva, best known for her portrayal of Blair Cramer on the long-running ABC soap opera "One Life to Live", reprised the same role on General Hospital Friday as part of a twp episode return. She played the role of Blair from 1993 until the finale of "One Life to Live" in 2012.

Depaiva said it was difficult to reconnect with her character after more than 10 years.

"It was hard getting back into those high-heeled shoes. OK, and putting on the tight skirt. OK. All of a sudden, I've got to walk and talk and hold my stomach at the same time," she said. "That's a tough thing to do and be, like, charismatic and try to show some talent. But it was fun. I loved it."

Depaiva said reprising the role reminded her of how much she missed playing the role of Blair on the soap.

You can watch Depaiva's next episode on Monday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. on ABC11.

