A deputy's body camera captured the wild moment a car launched off the back of a tow truck at full speed last week in Georgia, seriously injuring the 21-year-old driver.

VIDEO: Car flies airborne off back of tow truck in shocking Georgia crash, driver survives

The car went airborne and then flipped before crashing down into another car.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee was behind the wheel.

She survived with serious injuries and is still recovering in the hospital.

The Sheriff's office says they have tried to talk with the woman to get her side of the story, but her injuries have kept her from speaking.