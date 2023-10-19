Senate redistricting committee leaders introduced two proposals that would rework the boundary lines for the state’s 14 house seats.

State lawmakers to discuss new political maps for 2024 congressional elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are expected to discuss new political maps for next year's congressional elections that could help Republicans pick up more seats in Washington next year.

Right now, North Carolina's congressional delegation is split between seven Democrats and seven Republicans.

Supporters of that plan say it reflects the state's close races for statewide office.

Election data on the new proposals shows Republicans could win 10 or even 11 seats in next year's election.

It comes after both the U.S. and North Carolina supreme courts ruled they have no power to stop lawmakers from political gerrymandering.

Governor Roy Cooper reacted Thursday morning to the new maps.

"Drawn in the back room and armed with their new law that keeps their plotting secret, they have used race and political party to create districts that are historically discriminatory and unfair," he said.

It's still not clear which plans will advance in the Senate.

State house and senate committee meetings are planned for today.