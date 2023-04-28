Voter ID requirement, partisan gerrymandering allowed in North Carolina: NC Supreme Court

The court has thrown out previous rulings that declared illegal both redistricting maps for excessive partisanship and a photo voter identification law for being infected with racial bias.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In massive victories for Republicans, North Carolina's state Supreme Court on Friday threw out previous rulings that had declared illegal both redistricting maps for excessive partisanship and a Voter ID law for being infected with racial bias.

The new edition of the court, which became a Republican majority this year following the election of two GOP justices, ruled after taking the unusual step of revisiting opinions made in December by the court's previous iteration, when Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The court held hearings in March.

The 5-2 decision likely means that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 will be enforced for the 2024 elections. Legislators also should have greater latitude in drawing legislative seat boundaries for the next decade that will reinforce their General Assembly majorities and assist them in winning more seats within the state's congressional delegation.

The court on Friday also overturned a trial court decision on when the voting rights of convicted felons can be restored. That means potentially tens of thousands of people convicted of felonies will have to keep waiting to complete probation, parole or pay their fines to qualify to vote again.

Partisan gerrymandering

North Carolina Supreme Court also ruled that GOP-drawn voting maps should not have been declared illegal.

Previous redistricting rulings in early 2022 had led to a congressional map that resulted in Democrats winning seven of the state's 14 states. The most recent decision reverses its initial decision in 2022 when the court ruled the original maps constituted extreme partisan gerrymandering, violating the state's constitution in several different ways.

GOP lawmakers pushed back, arguing the court did not have standing to mandate new maps.

They pointed to the elections clause in the US Constitution, which says state legislatures have the authority to decide the time, place, and manner of elections. It's a theory known as the independent state legislature theory and while the US Supreme Court rejected an emergency action to intervene they did agree to take up a related case, Moore v. Harper, led by NC House Speaker Tim Moore.

Those arguments were presented to the court in December, but in February, the NC Supreme Court, now with a Republican majority, agreed to re-hear the initial case.

What is gerrymandering?

With such large implications to voting in the state both Democrats and Republicans responded to the rulings.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a tweet that the court ignored the constitution and is following the GOP-led legislature.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore released a statement voicing support for the ruling.

"The decisions handed down today by the NC Supreme Court have ensured that our constitution and the will of the people of North Carolina are honored. Nearly five years after the voters of this state overwhelmingly voted in favor of photo ID at the polls, it has finally become the law of the land. We will fulfill our constitutional duty to redraw state house, senate and congressional maps."