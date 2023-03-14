North Carolina Supreme Court rehears redistricting case on gerrymandering

It’s a fairly unusual move for a court to take this action, but the decision to do so could have a major impact on future elections.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court is rehearing a legal challenge regarding redistricting.

In their initial decision in February 2022, the court ruled the original maps constituted extreme partisan gerrymandering, violating the state's constitution in several different ways.

GOP lawmakers pushed back, arguing the court did not have standing to mandate new maps.

They pointed to the elections clause in the US Constitution, which says state legislatures have authority to decide time, place, and manner of elections.

It's a theory known as the independent state legislature theory and while the US Supreme Court rejected an emergency action to intervene they did agree to take up a related case, Moore v. Harper, led by NC House Speaker Tim Moore.

Those arguments were presented to the court in December, but just last month, the NC Supreme Court, now with a Republican majority, agreed to re-hear the initial case.

"At the heart of this case, it's whether the legislature can carve out political districts that's going to entrench a political party in power for an unlimited period of time," said Dr. Irving Joyner, a professor of law at NC Central.

The justices are set to hear arguments today at 12:45 p.m. They will rehear a case over Voter ID tomorrow.

Following today's hearing, members of the democratic congressional coalition are planning a press conference to share their reaction.