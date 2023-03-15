North Carolina Supreme Court rehears voter ID case

This is the second case the GOP said they would rehear since taking over in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court will revisit a case surrounding voter ID requirements.

Republican candidates won both Supreme Court races on the ballot in November, taking the court from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 GOP majority.

But in December before the new justices took their seat the court ruled the 2018 Voter ID law was unconstitutional and violated the rights of Black voters.

GOP lawyers are asking justices to revisit that decision today.

This comes after they reheard another case yesterday centered on redistricting voting maps.

Currently the 2018 law requiring photo id to vote remains voided.

This afternoon's hearing starts at 12:45.