Advocates fight for NC voting rights to remain in place for felony offenders

"Give me a second chance to be a normal citizen of society"

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nasheila Haywood still remembers the first time she voted and that's because it wasn't that long ago.

"It was so exciting," said Haywood. "It was kind of exhilarating. It was like kind of a rush of I can do this now."

Voting was far removed from Haywood's mind back when she was serving time in prison. She was released in 2017 and five years later, she was able to vote in the 2022 Midterm Election.

It was the first time the 38-year-old ever cast a ballot. That's because a 1973 law previously prevented her from voting as a person on post release from her felony conviction.

But in July, Haywood got her voice back and became eligible to vote along with 56,000 North Carolinians with felonies who were still on probation, parole, or other post supervision.

"I'm a homeowner. I made a mistake, but now I'm a whole different person. I'm a business owner, and I'm a homeowner and I'm a mother just like you. Give me a second chance to be a normal citizen of society," said Haywood.

Now her voting privilege could be stripped once again. Thursday, a case is going before the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Community Success Initiative v. Moore could determine the voting future of people, like Haywood who have felony records and are still serving parole or probation. The court will decide whether their voting rights will remain in place.

"I have two children. So, I need to be able to vote because these votes not only affect me, they affect my children. And they'll affect my children's children. So, people need to be able to have that voice," she said.

Orrin Jackson's voice also matters. Eyewitness News met him in July at Halifax Mall when he got the news. He could vote for the first time after serving 31 years in prison.

"It was very exciting because it was something I had never done before, and like I said, being in prison, we do study legislation. We do study how bills become law. I know the reason why I'm voting," Jackson said.

He is also advocating for his voting rights to remain in place, sharing with others why his voice and vote matters.

"A lot of times in the state level elections, you would keep judges off the bench who would even take up a case like this," Jackson said.