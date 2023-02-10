Civil War-era unexploded artillery shell found at Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WTVD) -- Nearly 160 years after the battle at Gettysburg, a Civil War-era unexploded artillery shell was found Wednesday on the Pennsylvania battleground in the Little Round Top area.

According to the Gettysburg National Military Park, the shell weighs about 10 pounds and measures about 7 inches long.

The 55th Ordnance Disposal Company EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, removed the shell before it was destroyed off-site, the park said.

Nearby roads that had been closed as a caution then reopened.