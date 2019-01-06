6-year-old girl rescued after sending photos of dead father to grandparents on Facebook Messenger

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-year-old Michigan girl was left to fend for herself for up to 24 hours while her father lay dead and her mother remained unconscious.

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
A 6-year-old girl was left to fend for herself for nearly 24 hours while her father was dead and her mother remained unconscious.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green told WJRT it appeared the man, 40, and his 36-year-old wife overdosed based on evidence found in the home.

Green said the girl awoke Thursday morning to find them incapacitated on a mattress. She told police she then threw water on them but neither regained consciousness.

Police said a pit bull bit the man's face while he lay dead on the mattress.

Green said the girl eventually took photos of them lying on the mattress and used Facebook Messenger to send them to her grandparents in Tennessee.

The grandparents immediately called authorities.

Police credit the girl for saving her step-mother's life, who remains hospitalized and has not been cooperative with investigators.

The girl has since been taken to live with her biological mother while the investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuefacebookoverdosedrugMichigan
Top Stories
Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Dog returned to Angier family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old Mount Airy boy
Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes
Man charged with capital murder in shooting of Jazmine Barnes
Show More
2 men shot, killed in Rocky Mount; police searching for suspect
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Increase in TSA agents calling out sick amid government shutdown
Third man charged in Moore County double shooting
Police searching for man wanted in Southern Pines armed robberies
More News