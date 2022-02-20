Girl Scouts in Cumberland County work hard to meet goals despite recent cookie price hike

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Cumberland County Girl Scout Troop 1588, the cookies sell themselves. But not even the ambitious young entrepreneurs could have seen what was coming to their cookie selling campaign this year."The girls have learned how to handle disgruntled customers or customers who come and say, they didn't cost that much last year, or I am not paying that much for cookies," said Lisa Courter, Co-Leader.Courter says this year cookie prices jumped from $4 to $5, causing some of their faithful following to sit out this year's sale. She and other leaders see the price change as a lesson in business and sales, and the girls see it as lessons in life."I have had to learn how to talk to people and explain the prices of each of the cookies." said Sofia Vernon. Girl Scout.With the higher prices comes a pivot on the sales pitch. The girls are mastering new ways to be more creative and business savvy while still keeping their scout's honor and making their parents proud."Its really important to me to explain the new cookies to people, "said Myra Davis, Girl Scout"It's a life lesson and it's so important and taught my girls so much because it's something they will take into adulthood." said parent Monica VernonThe scouts have been working hard to meet their goals and do what do what they love most, camping and arts and crafts. They are on course to beat their goal while also donating boxes of cookies to deployed soldiers overseas.