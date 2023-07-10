A grizzly bear was caught on camera walking toward a group of hikers in Glacier National Park.

Caught on camera: Grizzly bear walks toward group of hikers in Montana

MONTANA -- Video captured the nerve-wracking moment a grizzly bear walked toward a group of hikers in Montana.

The video was shot by a wildlife photographer, who was with the hikers on a trail in Glacier National Park.

He said the bear was using the same trail as the hikers.

The hikers had no place else to go, because the trail was steep and surrounded by rocks.

Fortunately, the bear decided to change direction at the last minute, leaving the hikers in peace.