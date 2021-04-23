Travel

GoDurham adds two new electric buses on Earth Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoDurham choosing Earth Day to unveil its new fleet of electric buses. The two environmentally friendly buses that are decorated with blue and black scenes of trees and the Durham skyline are 100% electric.

They can go up to 150 miles on a single charge and produce zero emissions.

The vehicles not only cut air pollution but also help to reduce long-term maintenance costs. The electric buses which cost more than diesel models were purchased mostly with federal grant money and local tax dollars covering the rest.



"This also reflects the input we have received from community engagement to reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution, particularly for historically disadvantaged communities served by GoDurham," said Sean Egan, director of the Durham Transportation Department.

The two electric buses will be added to a fleet of 57 GoDurham buses, which on average carried 20,000 passengers a day on 20 routes before the COVID-19 pandemic.
