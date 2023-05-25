Fort Bragg honors Gold Star families ahead of Memorial Day

Gold Star families and friends gathered Thursday on Fort Bragg to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gold Star families and friends gathered Thursday on Fort Bragg to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The United States Army Special Operations Command held its annual ceremony to honor the legacy of the more than 1,200 special ops soldiers killed in action since World War 2.

"For me, it's an honor to be here, and with a group of people who knew him; it's humbling," Gold Star mother Ellen Comfort said. "I am grateful that I can live in this country that has given us all so much opportunity."

Ranking officials and fellow servicemembers gathered to thank Gold Star families for the sacrifice their loved ones made.

"The pride is big and it's strong and powerful and the reason we come back year after year is to share with folks like yourselves and your viewers at home that freedom is not free and the cost is exorbitant and it's massive and it's not financial but it's human," Gold Star father Wendall Pelham said.

This year marks the longest period Special Operations Command has gone without having a combat-related death since Sept. 11, 2001. Since then, the group has lost 377 soldiers during combat.