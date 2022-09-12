Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child

GOLDSBORO, N.C (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Goldsboro Police said they got a report on Aug. 25 about a 10-year-old boy victimized by a "known offender."

After an investigation, police took out a warrant on Thursday for Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of Goldsboro.

Robinson was arrested Friday and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Robinson was given a $25,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance on Monday.