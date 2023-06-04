Goldsboro man critically injured in early morning shooting, NCSBI investigating

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Goldsboro.

According to Goldsboro police, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Alpha Court just after 5:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found Clarence Jerome Smith, 39, of Goldsboro with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to ECU Health in Greenville for treatment.

Smith is listed in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this incident.

Featured media is ABC11 24/7 Livestream