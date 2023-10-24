Goldsboro man hospitalized after shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Seymour Drive and Rosewood Avenue.
Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.