Goldsboro man hospitalized after shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Seymour Drive and Rosewood Avenue.

Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.