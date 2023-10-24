Goldsboro man who fled traffic stop arrested after 2-hour standoff

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop turned into a police chase and ultimately a standoff with police.

It started just after 3 p.m. when a Goldsboro police officer saw a man in a vehicle who had active misdemeanor domestic warrants and tried to stop him.

The driver fled and a short time later, another officer spotted him. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, the driver rammed the police vehicle several times before taking off again.

This time, the officer gave chase, and the driver soon stopped, got out and ran into his apartment in the 300 block of Olivia Lane.

He then barricaded himself inside his home.

After about two hours, police were able to take him into custody. No one was injured during the standoff, police said.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Justin Darden, 32, of Goldsboro, was taken to the Wayne County Magistrates Office and charged with:

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement;

one count of assault with a deadly weapon;

one count of careless and reckless driving;

one count of hit and run;

one count of felony flee to elude;

one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering;

and one count of resist, delay and obstruct

Darden was also served with the domestic warrants.

He was being held in the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond pending a first appearance on Tuesday.

