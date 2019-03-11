Goldsboro woman charged with concealing daughter's death

A 59-year-old Goldsboro woman has been charged with concealing her daughter's death.

Lisa Michelle Boyle was arrested on Monday.

According to police, her daughter's body was found in her bedroom during a welfare check on Sunday.

Natasha Michelle Boyle-South had just turned 31 days before she was found dead. Her body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.
