WEEKEND SHOWCASE: The Good Feet Store, working to improve people's lives 2 feet at a time

Jonathan Cotten, an avid runner for years, found himself struggling to go further than a mile or two due to pain. "I had tried a number of other products...and nothing seemed to work. I had heard about The Good Feet Store and went in and was fitted with arch supports. They relieved the plantar fasciitis and that year I was able to train and run my first marathon."

A few years after this, he was still a believer, and ended up purchasing The Good Feet Store Raleigh location where they help people of all types live their best active lifestyle.

In this Weekend Showcase, learn more about the mechanics of feet, The Good Feet Store's system to help, and what to expect when visiting during the pandemic.
