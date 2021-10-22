CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The love between a mother and daughter started a passion project that's helped hundreds of people - and it's only getting bigger.
Up close and personal, Judith Jones saw the toll that terminal cancer was taking on her mom's skin.
"Seeing her skin through treatment and how severely impacted her skin was through radiation, the burns, all of that stuff, really trying to find an affordable option," Jones said.
And Jones knew she could help.
"I realized, hey I make products for really sensitive skin," Jones said. "Let's see how this works with your radiation burns. And it worked great."
About 10 years ago, Jones created Good Juju Herbals - skincare for all different skin types. And with the inspiration from her mom, she wanted to do more.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer by the end of this year. So, Jones created the Happy Skin Project.
"This is our sunshine bar," she said, pointing out one of her products. "So, when someone buys them for themselves, it automatically donates two of these guys."
So far, Good Juju Herbals has donated more than 400 bars of soap in less than two months to people in the Triangle battling cancer.
It's clear that Jones is making a difference, receiving notes such as this:
"When I opened the package, I cried. Your generosity toward me, thank you. I've already been applying the products to my burns and eczema. It's been providing so much relief from the pain. And it's making me feel more confident and beautiful."
"This is why we're doing this," Jones said. "This is what really makes an impact."
If you'd like to find out more, you can click here.
Happy Skin Project pays it forward by helping cancer patients
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News