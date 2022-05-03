After 2-year pandemic hiatus, Got to Be NC Festival returns to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina products will be on display later this month when the Got to Be NC Festival returns to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.
The annual festival that features the state's food products and entertainment returns to the fairgrounds from May 20-22 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
"We're excited to be back and we've been busy planning for new attractions and activities as well as festival favorites," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "North Carolina agriculture and agribusinesses will certainly be front and center as we celebrate an industry that has continued to keep us fed despite significant challenges the past few years."
For the first time, North Carolina distilleries will be showcased at the festival along with more than 75 other companies that make everything from sauces to wines and even skincare items.
The Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace in the Expo Center will feature an estimated 75 North Carolina food and beverage companies showcasing sauces, snacks, wines, meats, and a variety of food products for sale.
Hours for the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace are Friday from noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $3.
"We saw interest in local food and beverage products grow during the pandemic, and we want to continue that momentum as it helps support North Carolina farmers and agribusiness operators," Troxler said. "That, in turn, helps ensure we continue to have access to local foods moving ahead."
The annual Carolina Masonic Pig Jig fundraiser to benefit the Masonic Homes for Children in Oxford will return May 21 with all-you-can-eat barbecue sampling. Around 20 chapters of Masons will compete for bragging rights in the one-day competition and fundraiser. Tickets are $15 for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 7-10 and free for ages 6 and younger.
Get more information on the festival here.
