GoTriangle suspends more bus routes due to driver shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle will suspend two routes connecting Raleigh with Chapel-Hill and Durham due to bus driver shortage.

The Chapel-Hill Raleigh express and Durham Raleigh express routes will be suspended starting in early December.

According to News and Observer, transit operation director Vincent Hines said the CRX and DRX routes carry more than 520 passengers a day, or about 9 percent of GoTriangle's total.

Hines also said GoTriangle needs 70 full-time bus drivers but currently has only 47.

GoTriangle's president and CEO, Charles Lattuca, said the transit hopes to hire enough drivers to bring the express routes back in about three months.