Gov. Cooper rides NC by Train to promote growing rail service

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took a train ride to Greensboro on Friday to highlight ridership for the NC by Train program.

NC By Train provides daily train service operated by Amtrak between Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Northeast, and is managed by the N.C. Department of Transportation's Rail Division.

A fifth daily round trip between Raleigh and Charlotte was added to NC by Train in July. The program said more people than ever are riding the state's passenger rail service.

"We've expanded service resulting in record-breaking ridership, and I encourage more people to give it a try," Cooper said in a release.

He also touted new and planned investments that will replace 50-year-old state-owned passenger trains with new, state-of-the-art rides and possibly new routes.

"We hope that people will see us riding the train and say 'Hey, that looks like a great idea,'" North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said. "If you don't have access to a vehicle or you don't want to worry about getting behind the wheel, you can remove the stress and take the train."

NC By Train had its highest ridership in the service's 32-year history in 2022, and the service is on pace to break that record in 2023.

Children younger than 2 ride for free and children younger than 12 are 50% off every day. Learn more about taking the train here.