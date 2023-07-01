Graham police arrest man in double shooting

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Graham Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left two people injured.

Ryu Devontae Byrd, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday on Williamson Street in Burlington.

He is charged in the shooting that happened about 11:30 p.m. on June 16 in the area of E. Hill Street and Walker Avenue.

Ryu Devontae Byrd Graham Police Department

One shooting victim was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injuries and the other was taken there with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said at the time that their conditions were considered stable.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Violent Criminal Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest.

Byrd has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of assault in secret, two counts of shooting into occupied property, one count of discharging a firearm in the city, and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.

Byrd is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336) 229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100, or through the P3 Mobile App.