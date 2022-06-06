'This is wonderful': 104-year-old woman fulfills lifelong wish to hold penguin

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- One special grandmother made a lifelong wish and thanks to a philanthropic group, it finally came true.
A Connecticut woman had the dream of getting to hold a penguin, so the Mystic Aquarium and the Twilight Wish foundation made it all possible.
"I didn't expect--this is wonderful," Bertha Komor said.
104-year-old Komor is a resident of Farmington, Connecticut, and her lifetime wish was to be able to hold a penguin.
Her caregivers and Twilight Wish Connecticut made her dreams come true.
"Best part was petting him and seeing him close up," said Komor.
Komor was not only joined by her friends but her daughter and granddaughter surprised her on her big day.
Granddaughter Karen Rivkin said, "I am just so excited for her and just so happy that she was able to have this wish come true and to just have been in our life for as long as she has."
