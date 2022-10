Annual Great Pumpkin Carve kicks off in downtown Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Great Pumpkin Carve event kicked off in downtown Cary Saturday.

Hundreds of parents and their kids filled the streets enjoying activities like pumpkin carving, storytelling, and face painting.

The event also hosted a showing of the 'Great Pumkin Charlie Brown' and 'Scared Shrekless'.