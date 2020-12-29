Grenade that could explode sold to unsuspecting customer at NC flea market, ATF warns

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An old grenade sold at a North Carolina antique mall may actually be live and ready to explode.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a warning about the grenade Monday, months after the grenade was purchased.

"The grenade, thought to be inert, may contain materials that could degrade & explode," the agency said in a statement.

The antique grenade was purchased on June 13 from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach.

If you purchased or know who purchased the grenade, you're asked to call 704-716-1800.
