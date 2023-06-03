Wake County Sheriffs office tackles Gun violence with awareness event

This month is gun violence awareness month and several agencies across the Triangle brought attention to the subject.

In Wake County, the sheriff's office hosted an event to bring awareness.

"I hope people riding over here see us over here and be nosey just be nosey," said Andre Bryant

It was his own curiosity that led him to the event at the Wake County Sheriff's Office Gun Violence event today and take his first step in helping the community.

"I got this gun lock and got the purpose of me getting this is for a friend or somebody who may have a weapon and have kids and will need to lock it up with security," he said.

Bryant doesn't own a gun but it's his mindset and eagerness to learn that sheriff Willie Rowe was hoping to attract with the event during gun violence awareness month

"It's not just like trying to arrest away and effect enforcement, but it is also a community engagement aspect," said Sheriff Rowe.

Saturday, they brought together Wake Tech, the district attorney, Boots on the Ground, and Wake Med to help educate people.

"In the last several years we've seen firearm injuries rise. They've gone up by 200% over 3 years for the age group 0-18," said Osi Udekwu director of trauma at Wake Med. "It's so much going on with these kids and these guns now and if I can help save a life I mean I'm gonna do that."

Andre said that was enough information for him to decide to do his part. He asks that you do yours too.

"Maybe somebody will get the message and promote this gun violence as far as staying away from the guns taking lives, maybe it'll make them think twice about it," he said.

There will be another gun safety event on June 17 from 9 am to noon in Fuquay Varina at 1602 N Main Street.