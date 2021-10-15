Home & Garden

Rep. Deborah Ross among NC elected officials helping build Habitat for Humanity homes in Cary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC elected officials help build Habitat for Humanity homes in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The local Habitat for Humanity is on a mission to build seven new homes in one Cary neighborhood.

Friday, leaders said they hoped help from elected officials would bring more attention to the need for affordable housing as the Wake County and Cary real estate markets soar.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers were hard at work today building three of seven different houses in the Cary neighborhood.

Among the volunteers were several elected officials, including US Rep. Deborah Ross.

"It's critical we have a diverse community we have a growing community and home prices are sky rocketing," said Ross.

This is not Rep. Ross's first build, but she said she jumped at the opportunity to get involved.

"They are skyrocketing for middle class folks, they are skyrocketing for the next generation, and we have to support our families cause having a safe clean home in a good neighborhood is really the foundation for kids going to school the foundation for people's jobs," she said.

Creating affordable housing is the goal for Habitat leaders.

"Rising rent prices and housing prices are part of the problem, so we are seeing that a lot of families are a risk for eviction and unable to afford housing right now," said Director of Advocacy Jacquie Ayla.

RELATED: Communities brace for end of eviction moratorium

Jacquie said seeing leaders with a hammer in their hand gives her hope.

"One in four families can't afford their housing right now. Twenty-eight thousand families are behind on their rent and are at risk of eviction. That why we really need those bold investments," she said.

Ross said this experience is not lost on her.

"I am supporting more funding for affordable housing through the president's Build Back Better agenda and through the budget process," said Ross.

"If you're interested in learning how to apply for a home or volunteer for Habitat, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencarydeborah rosshousinghabitat for humanityeviction
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rocky Mount woman loses $1,000 trying to get free grant
COVID-19 threatens to impact holiday plans for second year
Edgecombe Co. sheriff says mental illness played role in knife attack
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
Bond denied for teen accused of fatal NC high school shooting
Student-run EMS launches at UNC after years of work
Show More
Biden plans to reinstate Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich
Child care centers react to President Biden's plan
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Boy wins mullet contest, and here's what he did with prize money
More TOP STORIES News