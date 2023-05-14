WATCH LIVE

19-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Halifax County

Sunday, May 14, 2023 8:35PM
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Halifax County are investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead inside their vehicle Friday evening.

According to officials, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office received calls in reference to a homicide at around 8:30 p.m. at the end of Evans Farm Road near Hollister, NC. When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Quincy Mills dead in his vehicle.

Mills' cause of death has not been released.

Deputies have not released any more information.

