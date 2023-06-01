WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Halifax County paramedic arrested, charged for allegedly stealing patient's medication

WTVD logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 12:01PM
Halifax County paramedic arrested, charged for allegedly stealing patient's medication
EMBED <>More Videos

A paramedic in Halifax County was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly stealing an elderly patient's medication.

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A paramedic in Halifax County was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly stealing an elderly patient's medication.

According to police, Dudley Gregg Lynch, 55, of Hollister was working as a community paramedic through the Rural Health Group for Halifax County when he allegedly took Hydrocodone from an elderly patient's home in Littleton, North Carolina.

Lynch is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/ forgery or deception. He is under a $1,500 bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW