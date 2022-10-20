Top Halloween costumes for 2022 include superheroes and mythical beings

What are the most-searched costume ideas nationwide? Here are the results.

Halloween is around the corner, and that means shopping for a costume.

Google analyzed the most-searched costume ideas nationwide, and superheroes and mythical beings appear to be this year's must-haves.

In the list of the top 19 searches, those two themes showed up time and time again on the list.

Taking the number one spot was the witch, followed by Spider-man.

Fairies and vampires were also popular along with Batman, who came in at 19.

Characters who found renewed interest on network and streaming shows also garnered attention, including those from "Stranger Things," "Hocus Pocus," and "Chucky."

Google trends used its "frightgeist" tool to create the list, analyzing the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.