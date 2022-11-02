Treats for Troops: How to donate leftover Halloween candy for deployed military service members

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that Halloween is over, if you find yourself with excess candy you can donate it to deployed soldiers and veterans through the Soldier's Angels Treats For Troops program.

Treats For Troops is a nationwide campaign to collect sweets through participating businesses or organizations who register with the nonprofit. Some collection spots give a gift or buy back the candy by the pound.

Once the candy is collected, the businesses ship it to Soldier's Angels who then make sure it gets to deployed soldiers and veterans.

"You want to bring it to your local office that is accepting candy for treats for troops," said Lindsey Gratton from St. Mary's Family Dentistry, a collection site in Raleigh. "We send it to the troops overseas so they can enjoy Halloween for themselves when they can't be home to celebrate with their families."

To locate a drop-off location near you, enter your ZIP Code on the Treats For Troops website here.