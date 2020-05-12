hamilton

'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ with original Broadway cast on July 3

NEW YORK -- "Hamilton" is not throwing away its shot. Instead of a theatrical release, "Hamilton" will be released by The Walt Disney Studios on Disney+ July 3, 2020.

The 11-time Tony Award-winning musical was originally set to be released in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. The musical features the original Broadway cast and was filmed in 2016.

The cast members reprising their roles in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast of "Hamilton" performing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.



The film is not like other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, but rather it is a filmed version of the show straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre prior to the original cast leaving in 2016.

The movie will transport its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way, creating a new way to experience "Hamilton."

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined The Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger for the big announcement on GMA Tuesday morning and praised director Tommy Kail.

"He's giving everyone at home the best seat in the house, it's a thrilling experience, he really threads the needle between the cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rogers Theatre, so I can't wait for you all to see it," Miranda said.

"I think it's brilliant in these times to tell a story of people coming together against forces of adversity is quite relevant and actually quite important," Iger said.

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and has won numerous awards including 11 Tonys, a Grammy, an Olivier and a Pulitzer Prize.

"Hamilton" hits Disney+ on July 3, 2020.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
