Hamilton the Pig is back to root on the Canes to victory

By
Hamilton the Pig ready for another Canes playoff run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hamilton the Pig is alive and well after COVID-19 though he did gain the quarantine-15 like many of us.

"It's nice to feel a little bit of normalcy," said Hamilton's pig dad, Kyle. "It's great to see all of the fans rallying, and if we can do any part to get the guys a "W", if that means raising the morale then that's what we're here for. Hopefully, we can pull off a win tonight and keep cruising."

UPDATE: Canes win Wednesday night, take 2-0 series lead against Predators



After the COVID-19 shutdown and bubble playoff format last season there were times when we never knew if we'd ever see Hamilton again.

"I think that the team's done a really good job of keeping everybody safe through all of this," said Kyle. "Now that we're here hopefully it will stay good and we'll keep rolling again."
