This one is for the birds...the Birthday Bird, that is.
Mylen Strong has always loved his birthday.
"Birthdays are big in our household. They are just like Christmas," Happy the Birthday Bird CEO Monica Goodson said.
Goodson is Mylen's mother, and together they are working to make birthdays exciting for every child.
"We thought it would be a fun exciting tradition (to have) a special character visit each year to help kids celebrate their birthdays and the countdown to the birthday celebration," Goodson said.
This year, many celebrations have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the risk, Mylen and Goodson knew it was the perfect time to launch Happy and his story for kids missing out on so much.
"It'll be really important for them, because they wouldn't get to see their friends at their birthday party," Mylen said.
Happy the Birthday Bird is a small plush toy that arrives on or just before a child's birthday. The bird has a backpack, a book, and a balloon.
Parents can create their own traditions with Happy--something their child can look forward to every year.
The idea is now soaring--winning the 2020 National Parenting Product Award--and they're also building a special bond between mother and son.
"He's been a great help. And he's just learning the business as we go along," Goodson said.
For more information and fun Happy the Bird materials, visit happythebirthdaybird.com.
Mother and son create Happy the Birthday Bird to bring joy to children on their special day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More