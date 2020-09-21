1 arrested in Harnett County police chase through multiple towns

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was arrested from an overnight police chase in Harnett County.The chase started near Angier around 1 a.m. before going to back roads towards Harnett Central High School and into Buies Creek near Campbell University. ABC11 crews were there as the driver was being tracked in the woods. A man left the vehicle and went into a wooded area on Gregory Circle across from Woodside Court.The man was eventually arrested and taken to Harnett County Jail.Police from Angier, Coats and Lillington as well as Harnett County deputies all responded.