Harnett County bus driver honored for saving children from fire

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local school bus driver who saved dozens of children on her route got a big honor.

Monica Tyson-Crawford was presented with a heroism award for what she did one year ago today in Harnett County.

She smelled smoke coming from her bus and immediately pulled over and got students off.

Seconds later the bus burst into flames.

Tyson-Crawford is not only a bus driver, she's also a teacher's assistant at Benhaven Elementary School.