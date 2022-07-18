Harnett County deputies investigating early morning shooting

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Harnett County deputies are busy investigating an early morning shooting.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Sanderfer Road and Ervin McNeill Street.
Video taken by ABC11 shows a Ford sedan riddled with bullet holes.
Investigators are working to learn if this incident is connected to another shooting in the area that happened just 20 minutes before.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
