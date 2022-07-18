Harnett County deputies investigating early morning shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Harnett County deputies investigating early morning shooting

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Harnett County deputies are busy investigating an early morning shooting.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Sanderfer Road and Ervin McNeill Street.

Video taken by ABC11 shows a Ford sedan riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators are working to learn if this incident is connected to another shooting in the area that happened just 20 minutes before.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Police find one person dead at Durham shooting scene
1 person killed in drive by shooting on I-885 in Durham
Durham County students start year-round school Monday
Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun
Teen drivers improve their skills with B.R.A.K.E.S. in Raleigh
Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found
Lucky person in Charlotte wins $1 million Powerball drawing
Show More
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
More TOP STORIES News