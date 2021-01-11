Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies have charged a man with murder after a person stabbed at a mobile home died from his injuries.

Deputies responded Sunday night to the 1500 block of NC 87 in Cameron to find a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a Cape Fear Valley hospital but died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera-Valencia, of Sanford.

Michael Eugene Graves Jr., 39, who lives at the address where the stabbing happened, was arrested and charged with murder.


Michael Eugene Graves Jr.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office



Graves was taken before a Harnett County magistrate and is being held without bond in the Harnett County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cameronharnett countysanfordlee countyarrestmurderhomicide investigationstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Army investigating Fort Bragg officer who led group to Capitol rally
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests at 13.9 %
Durham COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
State Department investigating website 'prank'
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Show More
Temporary BLM mural around Market House in Fayetteville removed
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
Harris team say they were blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
More TOP STORIES News