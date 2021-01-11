Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death

Michael Eugene Graves Jr. Harnett County Sheriff's Office

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies have charged a man with murder after a person stabbed at a mobile home died from his injuries.Deputies responded Sunday night to the 1500 block of NC 87 in Cameron to find a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a Cape Fear Valley hospital but died from his injuries.The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera-Valencia, of Sanford.Michael Eugene Graves Jr., 39, who lives at the address where the stabbing happened, was arrested and charged with murder.Graves was taken before a Harnett County magistrate and is being held without bond in the Harnett County Detention Center.