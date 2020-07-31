harry potter

Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with these magical drinks

Calling all Potterheads! It's time to make a toast to the famous wizard in celebration of his 40th birthday.
LOS ANGELES -- Harry Potter fans around the world are celebrating the wizard's 40th birthday.

Of course we are referring to the character and not actor Daniel Radcliffe, who just turned 31. According to the famed books and movies, Harry was born to wizarding parents James and Lily on July 31, 1980.

In celebration of the wizard's big birthday, On The Red Carpet caught up with some Potterheads outside of Nimbus Coffee, an urban, wizard-themed coffee shop in downtown Los Angeles.

"It was just an escape from my childhood that I could go to," customer Alondra Ramirez said of the fantasy series.

Mother and daughter Shawn and Eviana Farrar opened their shop in June 2019, hoping to create a space that would transport customers out of the ordinary. In addition to wizard-themed decor, the owners serve carefully crafted elixirs and baked goods.



Like so many small businesses, this Black-owned coffeehouse shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic for two and a half months before reopening again in June.

"Of course we had to retrofit our store to keep the employees safe and keep customers safe," co-owner Eviana said of their reopening.

However, it's not just Harry Potter fans coming out to support this family-owned business, but fans of pop sensation Ariana Grande too. The songstress posted a picture of her drink from Nimbus Coffee on her Instagram story, bringing a lot of attention to the wizard-themed café.

"We really, really want to give her a special thanks for that," Shawn said.

Nimbus Coffee
@nimbus_coffee_la
1115 S Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 441-7309
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessmall businessotrcbe localishharry pottercoffeebe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HARRY POTTER
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Quidditch championship comes to Goldsboro
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
Harry Potter marathon happening at Chapel Hill theater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Isaias' track shifts slightly inland
COVID-19 Latest: 11 p.m. alcohol curfew begins Friday
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
NC sees disturbing trend in mental health issues during pandemic
2nd man charged in deadly shooting at Fayetteville laundromat
Tropical Storm Isaias could be near NC Coast by Monday
Biden sends top Obama official to lead town hall with NC leaders
Show More
Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Fayetteville homeless outreach sees uptick in veteran evictions
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night
Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown's death
More TOP STORIES News