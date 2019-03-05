vaccines

206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports

EMBED <>More Videos

Troubling new figures on the rising number of measles cases in the United States this year.

By John Clark
Troubling new figures on the rising number of measles cases in the United States this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 206 individual cases of measles were confirmed in 11 states between January 1 and the end of February.

The nation saw 372 cases in all of 2018.

The states reporting cases to the CDC this year are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Six measles outbreaks (defined as three or more cases) have been reported this year in the US. The CDC said the majority of people who got measles were not vaccinated, and that travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the country.

Measles is a highly contagious, infectious and easily preventable disease, with symptoms that include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoloradoconnecticutgeorgiaillinoiskentuckynew jerseynew yorkoregontexaswashingtonvaccineshealthcdcmeaslesmumps
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
First child among 98 flu deaths reported in North Carolina this season
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
Flu responsible for 52 NC deaths so far this season
'Widespread flu activity' responsible for 35 NC deaths so far this season
TOP STORIES
Search for man who shot at trooper places 4 schools on soft lockdown
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Behind-the-scenes look at keeping the Hurricanes game ready
Watts Grocery seeks bankruptcy protection, will remain open
Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy
Show More
Man freezes plate of pasta with fork suspended mid-twirl
Man cured of AIDS virus after stem cell transplant
Siler City Police seek public's help finding 2 men who stabbed Walmart employee
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
JetBlue contest offers free flights for a year
More TOP STORIES News