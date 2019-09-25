BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There have been nine confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Buncombe County and one death from the illness, health officials said Tuesday.
The NC Communicable Disease Branch is working with Mountain State Fair officials to investigate a possible tie with fair attendance earlier this month to the cases, WLOS reported.
Legionnaires' disease causes severe lung infection or pneumonia.
Symptoms may include cough, high fever, weakness, muscle aches, headaches and shortness of breath.
If you attended the Mountain State Fair and are sick with symptoms of Legionnaires' disease, we recommend you see your health care provider and discuss Legionnaires' disease with them.
If you live in Buncombe County and have questions about Legionnaires' disease, please call Buncombe County Communicable Disease at (828) 250-5019.
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News