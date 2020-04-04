coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Amid fears of an even greater surge next week, New York City is now seeing about 12 deaths an hour from COVID-19, with 1,867 total coronavirus fatalities reported in New York City, an increase of 305 in a 24-hour period, the New York City Health Department announced Friday evening.

With U.S. medical experts and even President Donald Trump now estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide, the sheer practicalities of death - where to put the bodies - are worrying just about everyone as cities, hospitals and private medical groups clamor to secure additional storage.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: CDC issues 14 day domestic travel advisory in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut as COVID-19 deaths double in 2 days
Deemed the U.S. epicenter, New York City authorities brought in refrigerated trucks to store bodies. At Brooklyn Hospital Center, a worker wheeled out a body covered in white plastic on a gurney and a forklift operator carefully raised it into a refrigerated trailer.

NYC Health Department also announced a significant jump in the number of cases of COVID-19. There are now 56,289 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in New York City, a 13% increase in a 24-hour period. 11,739 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2,093 COVID-19 throughout NC, 19 deaths reported
Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators
Hoke Co. sheriff advises churches to avoid any form of gathering
Raleigh residents devastated after massive apartment fire
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
Durham Co., City combine stay-at-home orders. Here's what that means
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Show More
All Hobby Lobby stores closed, workers furloughed
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
PPE shortage has first responders on frantic search for supplies
Financial expert discusses unemployment challenges with ABC11
Raleigh family stuck in Peru amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News