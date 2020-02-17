Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,'' Apple said in a statement.

RELATED: Ralph Lauren says coronavirus outbreak caused $70M in sales losses

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.

Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple's third largest retail market for iPhones, after the U.S. and Europe.

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company's expectations.

On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple's second quarter ends March 30.

Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

You can find the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscupertinobusinesscoronavirusiphoneappleu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow possible Thursday night in parts of North Carolina
2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
The 411: Launching Wi-Fi into orbit
Woman signs up to be secret shopper, is scammed out of $2,000
Daytona 500's end violent crash, Newman in serious condition
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Show More
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Redbox offers new free online streaming service
Raleigh ranked the 2nd best capital for cost of living
Break-ins rampant at McDougald Terrace, residents say
More TOP STORIES News