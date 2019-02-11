Apple Watch leads Fayetteville woman to heart diagnosis

What started off as a normal workday for Beth Stamps, quickly took a turn down a scary road while she was in a patient's home."All of a sudden my heart rate jumped. I could feel it racing almost as if you get done running a marathon," said Stamps.Stamps is a home health nurse.She knew something wasn't right and activated her series 4 Apple Watch, which reads and records high, low or irregular heartbeats."It said your heart rate is 177 bpm," said Stamps.She was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with SVT. Stamps told ABC11 she's had episodes before where her heart would race but nothing quite like this."This was the first time I was not able to control it with relaxing," said Stamps. "My Apple Watch is on all day every day."