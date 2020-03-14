Coronavirus

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- School closures, financial uncertainty, canceled events.

Fears surrounding COVID -19 continue to mount.

As health experts work to mitigate the spread of the virus, panic is setting in - something we're even seeing in the shopping aisles.

"History shows that with all of these viruses, when they hit and we have a lot of the unknown, people react rather than waiting and seeing how things are going to transpire," says Fresno Health and Wellness psychologist Dr. Michelle Scoggins.

Scoggins says the panic over coronavirus is spreading faster than the disease itself.

"It's normal that these anxieties come up with any sort of virus or outbreak and we've also seen what it's done to China and Italy and that brings us to a greater fear in the United States," she says.

Coronavirus is becoming an everyday conversation, even in her patient sessions.

Dr. Scoggins recommends staying informed but also finding time to unplug.

Alejandro Murillo says his family limits their time outdoors now but he wants to make sure the fear doesn't impact his son.

"Don't try to get too afraid or too much into it. Be smart but still have fun with it," he says.

As for coping mechanisms, Dr. Scoggins recommends yoga, meditation, breathing exercises.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed, feeling like the symptoms aren't going away, that you're having a difficult time sleeping or being around people or have this overarching fear of what the future may hold, definitely seek out a professional," she adds.

Much like you would go to the doctor for signs of physical illness, be sure to seek professional help for your mental well being.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmental health
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Coronavirus: Taco Bell preparing to possibly only offer drive-thru and delivery
Expect some delayed returns from Ft. Bragg troops, quarantine underway
Coronavirus fears fuel Friday night downturn in Raleigh nightlife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 9th Wake Co. resident presumptive positive; new case in Harnett County
Coronavirus fears fuel Friday night downturn in Raleigh nightlife
Expect some delayed returns from Ft. Bragg troops, quarantine underway
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers
COVID-19: Duke Energy won't disconnect power for bill nonpayment
Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans
Show More
How to support local business amid coronavirus outbreak
Lessons we can learn about coronavirus from a Durham family living in China
1 killed in Johnston County 5-car crash
Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus
Mental health expert offers anxiety tips for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News