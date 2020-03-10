Health & Fitness

Apple changes cleaning policy to allow use of Clorox wipes on iPhones amid coronavirus outbreak

RALEIGH -- Apple now says it is OK to use alcohol wipes to clean the outside of your iPhone.

The company previously said using cleaning products on devices could deteriorate layers of the phone designed to repel oil and water.

The change from Apple comes as people around the world are hyper-conscious about hygiene and sanitation as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread.

COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people around the world, including nearly 500 in the United States.



The outbreak has people buying up hand sanitizer, soaps and other disinfecting cleaning supplies.

RELATED | 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

Cellphones could be a flashpoint for bacteria to get inside people's bodies. This is because people touch them often and bring them in close contact with their faces.

Apple's new cleaning policy reads as follows:

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents."

RELATED | 'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcloroxcoronavirusiphoneapplehygiene
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
How did coronavirus start? Here are answers to your COVID-19 questions
Body found inside car in Durham parking lot
Fifth Third Bank sued for opening fraud customer accounts
Spring-like weather this week
Former Edgecombe deputy accused of shooting ex-girlfriends's house, car
Show More
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
How to handle your investments during this stock market plunge
Krispy Kreme donuts turning green for St. Patrick's Day
Original Salvador Dalí work of art found at NC thrift store
How local gyms are preparing amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News