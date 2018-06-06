Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer

Triclosan, a common chemical found in toothpaste, cosmetics, toys and kitchenware, has been linked to gut inflammation and spurred cancer cell growthResearchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and 13 other universities found triclosan causes low-grade colonic inflammation, increases colitis and exacerbates colitis-associated colon cancer.As a result, the mice showed signs of gut inflammation, colitis and colon cancer. Since triclosan exposure is essentially unavoidable in the United States, scientists suggest the effects of the antimicrobial additive should be examined in more depth.